DailyUI #002 Credit card check out

This one proved a challenge. Spent way more time than I wanted to and I'm a day late. But it's learning process and part of it for me is learning how to put things down.

As they say, "The enemy of done is perfect." By the way, I had 4 screens but got rid of one, so the UX is out the window. But this was always about improving my visual design skills anyway.

Let me know what you guys think! :)