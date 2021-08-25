Nate Renninger
Barrel

Stress-Free Scrolling

Nate Renninger
Barrel
Nate Renninger for Barrel
Hire Us
  • Save
Download color palette

BraveFace empowers people who want to be the best they can, with the tools they need to overcome unwanted feelings of stress and worry.

To launch the brand, we worked with Douglas Pharmaceuticals to develop an e-commerce experience on Shopify that highlights the trio of supplements and evoke feelings of courage and calm that are infused in every product.

See more work for BraveFace here.
or view the website.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 25, 2021
Barrel
Barrel
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Us

More by Barrel

View profile
    • Like