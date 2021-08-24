Vicky Vigon

Daily UI # 2 Checkout

Vicky Vigon
Vicky Vigon
Hire Me
  • Save
Daily UI # 2 Checkout
Daily UI # 2 Checkout
Download color palette
  1. Checkout.png
  2. Exit Checkout.png
Posted on Aug 24, 2021
Vicky Vigon
Vicky Vigon
Hi, welcome to my creative world! All was done in Figma : )
Hire Me

More by Vicky Vigon

View profile
    • Like