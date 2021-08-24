Fortune Nabhel Harmony

TV App

Fortune Nabhel Harmony
Fortune Nabhel Harmony
  • Save
TV App ui designer web designer illustration web app graphics ux movies tv branding logo motion graphics graphic design 3d animation ui
Download color palette

Hello friends 👋🏻
I am excited to share this "TV App" design with you.

Description

It is a subscription-based streaming service that allows users to view their favorite movies online from a library of films and television programs, including those created in-house.

Hope you like this design concept ❤️

There's a lot of room for improvement, your feedback and appreciation are always welcome 😍

Fortune Nabhel Harmony
Fortune Nabhel Harmony

More by Fortune Nabhel Harmony

View profile
    • Like