👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello friends 👋🏻
I am excited to share this "TV App" design with you.
Description
It is a subscription-based streaming service that allows users to view their favorite movies online from a library of films and television programs, including those created in-house.
Hope you like this design concept ❤️
There's a lot of room for improvement, your feedback and appreciation are always welcome 😍