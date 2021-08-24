Dental App

🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi Dribbblers!
We've been working on an iOS and Android App where users can find a suitable treatment for their dental care while interacting with 3D mouth models, turning it into an intuitive user-friendly, and all in all a frictionless experience.
Not only may they choose their treatment, but they can also finance it with their chosen bank just by a couple of taps.
Hope you like it and we'll love to hear your thoughts. Also, stay tuned for more on this project, coming soon!
---
Follow our digital products crafting journey on Twitter & Instagram
→ If you're in search of a digital product creation team to help you take your idea/product to the next level drop us a line at projects@zeppelinlabs.io or partnerships@zeppelinlabs.io
→ If you are interested in joining us don't hesitate to contact us through jobs@zeppelinlabs.io