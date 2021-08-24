Martin Ganón
Zeppelin Labs

Dental App

Martin Ganón
Zeppelin Labs
Martin Ganón for Zeppelin Labs
Hire Us
  • Save
Dental App mobile android ios motion graphics dental 3d app ux ui design
Dental App mobile android ios motion graphics dental 3d app ux ui design
Download color palette
  1. Credentist 2 4x.jpg
  2. Credentist 1 4x.jpg

Hi Dribbblers!

We've been working on an iOS and Android App where users can find a suitable treatment for their dental care while interacting with 3D mouth models, turning it into an intuitive user-friendly, and all in all a frictionless experience.

Not only may they choose their treatment, but they can also finance it with their chosen bank just by a couple of taps.

Hope you like it and we'll love to hear your thoughts. Also, stay tuned for more on this project, coming soon!

---

Follow our digital products crafting journey on Twitter & Instagram

→ If you're in search of a digital product creation team to help you take your idea/product to the next level drop us a line at projects@zeppelinlabs.io or partnerships@zeppelinlabs.io

→ If you are interested in joining us don't hesitate to contact us through jobs@zeppelinlabs.io

View all tags
Posted on Aug 24, 2021
Zeppelin Labs
Zeppelin Labs
Hire Us

More by Zeppelin Labs

View profile
    • Like