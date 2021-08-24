Steve Ladanyi

Daily UI Challenge: Faraday Future Intelligent App

Another daily UI challenge but this time an intelligent mobile app to help control some of the features built into the upcoming Faraday Future all-electric car.

Posted on Aug 24, 2021
