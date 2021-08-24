graphicallypro™

Rest of Your Mind

Rest of Your Mind mockup grunge graphic design statue fiverr albumart album cover artwork cover art design graphicallypro single cover
I created this artwork for 'ZAADI'. This is a retro cover based on Greek statue.

