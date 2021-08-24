Radilson Gomes

Starbucks Coffee Experiences

At Avenue Code, I was part of an ambitious project to create an immersive virtual experience at Starbucks coffee farm in Costa Rica. Using Matterport technology and collaborating with the Starbucks Coffee Education team, I was responsible for developing experience concepts, high fidelity prototyping, and user tests.

See it in action at https://coffeeexperiences.starbucks.com/

