Financier logo and brand identity design

Financier logo and brand identity design financial logo animation motion graphics graphic design identity design banking bank symbol wallet monogram illustration typography vector web payment finance branding logo
Financier, Inc. is a financial services company which
delivers customized institutional, commercial, and mortgage
banking services to clients worldwide.

I was assigned to design and develop Financier brand identity and website design

