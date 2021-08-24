Rediscover David by Michelangelo

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
I went to Florence, Italy 🇮🇹 this summer and was inspired by all the art I've seen there. The David by Michelangelo really blew my mind ! I think it is one of the best piece of art I’ve ever seen. I took this photo and turned it into a poster, inviting people to rediscover this genius of the Italian Renaissance.
