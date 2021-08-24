Markets - Logo Design

The task:

‣ Design a logo for the digital marketing agency

‣ The logo mark should indirectly show to potential clients the unique selling proposition "The agency that helps to increase profit"

‣ Fit with the brand color palette (blue and white)

The solution:

‣ To show the unique selling proposition, I have designed a chart that is going up

‣ To fit with the brand color palette, I have used blue (#00244E) and white (#FFFFFF) colors

‣ Additionally, I have designed business cards mockups in blue and white colors