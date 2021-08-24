Markets - Logo Design

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The task:
‣ Design a logo for the digital marketing agency
‣ The logo mark should indirectly show to potential clients the unique selling proposition "The agency that helps to increase profit"
‣ Fit with the brand color palette (blue and white)
The solution:
‣ To show the unique selling proposition, I have designed a chart that is going up
‣ To fit with the brand color palette, I have used blue (#00244E) and white (#FFFFFF) colors
‣ Additionally, I have designed business cards mockups in blue and white colors