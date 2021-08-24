Dmitry Tikhonchuk

Markets - Logo Design

Dmitry Tikhonchuk
Dmitry Tikhonchuk
  • Save
Markets - Logo Design brand identity logo design logo mark logotype design typography vector branding logo
Download color palette

The task:
‣ Design a logo for the digital marketing agency
‣ The logo mark should indirectly show to potential clients the unique selling proposition "The agency that helps to increase profit"
‣ Fit with the brand color palette (blue and white)

The solution:
‣ To show the unique selling proposition, I have designed a chart that is going up
‣ To fit with the brand color palette, I have used blue (#00244E) and white (#FFFFFF) colors
‣ Additionally, I have designed business cards mockups in blue and white colors

Dmitry Tikhonchuk
Dmitry Tikhonchuk

More by Dmitry Tikhonchuk

View profile
    • Like