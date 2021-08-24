POS App - Point of Sale System Design

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The Point of Sale (POS) apps serve as the central component for a business since it’s where everything - like sales, inventory and customer management — merges. Our new shot features a restaurant POS that manages all customer-related transactions like ordering food, customizing one's order, payments, order cancellation, etc.
The app helps to optimize the customer-waiter relations in a restaurant and adds a nice option of order customization.
Have an awesome idea? We will provide a quick analysis and free proposal for it. Don’t worry, it is secure and confidential.
🌎 Follow me on Facebook | Instagram | Behance | Youtube
🔥 You're always welcome to visit our amazing LTS-Studio.com