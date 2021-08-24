Sign Up Daily UI

Hello Guys 👋

I decided to do Daily UI design challenge

.

.

.

Here is the #DailyUI #1 #SignUP

A sign up page, modal, form, app screen related to signing up ...

2 options for first screen & a form

.

.

.

What do you think about them? 🧐

.

.

.

Contact me: m.hosseinyzade@gmail.com



Have a nice day/night! 😇