DailyUI - #019: Leaderboard

DailyUI - #019: Leaderboard ranking app run app leaderboard dailyui
Desafio #DailyUI 19, criar uma página de classificações. Usei como inspiração os #apps de corrida.
Design feito no #figma

Posted on Aug 24, 2021
