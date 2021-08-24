Thibault Kant

Bubble and Kombucha - Hippie Moderne

Thibault Kant
Thibault Kant
  • Save
Bubble and Kombucha - Hippie Moderne kombucha leaves bubble logo design motion animation
Download color palette

https://hippiemoderne.fr/ - Kit Kombucha and Scoby
A little logo animation for my french e-shop hippiemoderne.fr !

View all tags
Posted on Aug 24, 2021
Thibault Kant
Thibault Kant

More by Thibault Kant

View profile
    • Like