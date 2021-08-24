Ted Kulakevich
TigerTrade Branding

Ted Kulakevich
Ted Kulakevich for unfold
TigerTrade Branding design abstract trade branding simple modern logomark logo t animal tiger
Download color palette
  1. Tiger Trade.png
  2. Tiger Trade 2.png

Had the pleasure of working on Tiger.Trade logo and branding. Really happy how this mark turned out. Let me know what you think Cheers!

Posted on Aug 24, 2021
