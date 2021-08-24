Carine

Actual Veggies Packaging Design

Branding and packaging design for a new line of Veggie-Only burgers. The simple and minimalistic packaging was created to not take away from the product itself. The white packaging with straightforward typography, fresh ingredients images and a diecut window convey the transparency, honesty and simplicity of the patties (no fillers, no preservatives).

Posted on Aug 24, 2021
