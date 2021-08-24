Actual Veggies Packaging Design

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Branding and packaging design for a new line of Veggie-Only burgers. The simple and minimalistic packaging was created to not take away from the product itself. The white packaging with straightforward typography, fresh ingredients images and a diecut window convey the transparency, honesty and simplicity of the patties (no fillers, no preservatives).