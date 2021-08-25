107 - Editorial/Story

🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
107_Branding+Digital.2O21
_Editorial for magazine reporting news from Formula 1 world. Name refers to the FIA 107% rule which states that "during the first phase of qualifying, any driver who fails to set a lap within 107 percent of the fastest Q1 time will not be allowed to start the race".
_Art Direction+Product Design(UI/UX)
_Let’s work together on your holistic digital presence!
www.juszczyk.co