Kris Juszczyk

107 - Editorial/Story

Kris Juszczyk
Kris Juszczyk
  • Save
107 - Editorial/Story figma formula1 f1 hamilton mercedes editoral webdesign interface interaction-design juszczyk
Download color palette

107_Branding+Digital.2O21

_Editorial for magazine reporting news from Formula 1 world. Name refers to the FIA 107% rule which states that "during the first phase of qualifying, any driver who fails to set a lap within 107 percent of the fastest Q1 time will not be allowed to start the race".

_Art Direction+Product Design(UI/UX)
_Let’s work together on your holistic digital presence!
www.juszczyk.co

Kris Juszczyk
Kris Juszczyk
_Holistic digital presence

More by Kris Juszczyk

View profile
    • Like