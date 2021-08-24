Creativesidea

Postcard Design for A Real Estate Agent

Creativesidea
Creativesidea
  • Save
Postcard Design for A Real Estate Agent lot sale house build real estate agent postcard real estate postcard eddm postcard graphic design flyer design creative postcard design
Download color palette

Isaiah Senecal is a real estate agent and he needs a postcard for direct mail (EDDM) marketing. The postcard size is 6x9.

Creativesidea
Creativesidea

More by Creativesidea

View profile
    • Like