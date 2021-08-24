vladimir malyavko

BELAVIA NEW CORPORATE IDENTITY

The Belavia "Minsk-Barcelona" flight was unable to cross the Polish airspace. The plane had to make several circles over the territory of Belarus, and then land in Minsk. The picture and the situation formed the basis of the new corporate identity of the Belavia company.

