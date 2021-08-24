Egyptian Mau Cat Illustration

Country of Origin: Egypt/Italy

The Egyptian Mau cat breed is an elegant, athletic-looking cat characterised by a random spotted pattern. Mau cats are said to have a unique 'worried' expression. The Egyptian Mau cat is a loving and playful cat breed. It is said to be are extremely clever and enjoys learning tricks and walking on a lead.

Mau is the Egyptian word for cat and bears a striking resemblance to the statuesque spotted cats depicted in Ancient Egyptian art. The breed originates from a spotted cat found in Cairo that it said to have be taken to Rome in 1953 by a Russian princess. She bred a number of spotted cats in Italy and later moved to North America where breeders developed the modern Mau. The characteristic markings on its head are said to resemble the scarab beetle held sacred by Ancient Egyptians. Mau cats were only imported into the UK in 1998.

