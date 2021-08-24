Design Solution

Magic Media Social Media UI Kit

Design Solution
Design Solution
  • Save
Magic Media Social Media UI Kit deisgn social media ui kit social media social app branding app design design ios app design enjoy instagram
Download color palette

Magic Media Social Media UI Kit is a high quality pack of 40+ social app screens based on iOS.
Fully concept based on social media platform like Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Tik Tok and WhatsApp cases.
Magic Media UI kit compatible with Figma with well layered and organized and with free fonts family from Google Fonts.

Features
-40+ Screen
-Customizable Layers, Fonts & Colors
-Inspired by Google Material Design
-Resolution: 375×812 ~iPhone X/XS/11 Pro
-Pixel Perfect Design

See full version: https://ui8.net/design-solution-548339/products/magic-media-social-media-ui-kit?status=6

------If you need any help then let me know -- designsolution31@gmail.com

----------Thanks for watching

Design Solution
Design Solution

More by Design Solution

View profile
    • Like