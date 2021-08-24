Zorii Borys

Seattle Education Association | Logo Design

Seattle Education Association | Logo Design school seattle kids education logotype branding logo design logo minimalism
Logo concept for Seattle Education Association. Colors representing diversity of pupils and triangles are made for 3 must-educated skills: writing, calculating and reading

Posted on Aug 24, 2021
