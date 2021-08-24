Patrick Niklas

User Flow for Daktari

Patrick Niklas
Patrick Niklas
  • Save
User Flow for Daktari concept user flow ux design
Download color palette

A user flow for booking a call with a veterinarian in pet health app Daktari

View all tags
Posted on Aug 24, 2021
Patrick Niklas
Patrick Niklas

More by Patrick Niklas

View profile
    • Like