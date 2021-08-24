Signet Logo

Legal Stands: Stamp Design

Legal Stands: Stamp Design ] art freelancer graphic designer maharashtra kerala orissa legal stands brand identity graphic designer in kolkata signet logo product mockup wax seal seal monogram logo branding design stamp
Legal Stands is a law/accounting firm from Odisha, India. We designed branding designs for them.
This design: Modern Stamp

