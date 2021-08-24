Sina Nadali

Polestar app landing page

webdesign mobiledesign polestar ux ui design uidesign ui design application app
the reason of designing this page was that orange color😉
I was watching a video about polestar electric car and i saw that orange color seat belt and the great contrast between the orange and that dark-blue interior.
They are polestar brand colors.
So I designed this landing page.
Probably I will design the app too🤷🏻‍♂️
Let me know if you like that colors too🖐🏻😃

Posted on Aug 24, 2021
