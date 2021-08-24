Polestar app landing page

the reason of designing this page was that orange color😉

I was watching a video about polestar electric car and i saw that orange color seat belt and the great contrast between the orange and that dark-blue interior.

They are polestar brand colors.

So I designed this landing page.

Probably I will design the app too🤷🏻‍♂️

Let me know if you like that colors too🖐🏻😃