Website Visit Japan 🌸

Website Visit Japan 🌸 landing landingpage homepage home figma color pink red ux black hero landing page clean blue navy sakura japan design website ui
Hello, everyone! 🌸

This is a landing page I made several months ago for one of my first UI assignments. I had so much fun making this!

What do you think? Hope you liked it! 😉

Feel free to feedback and comment.
don't forget to press "L" if love it.
Thanks!

