Logo for Wagalume

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This is the symbol I designed for Wagalume, the agency I used to work at. When we moved to a bigger office in 2019, I took the opportunity to update and refine the brand, first designed in 2016. Based on a concept of ideas that light the path ('vagalume' in portuguese means firefly) and bring out the best of a project's expression, the symbol also communicates authorship, like a signature drawn with a highlighter pen.
Follow for more: Instagram and Behance
Have an interesting project that I could help you bring to life? Get in touch: hello@yurifidelis.com