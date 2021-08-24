Emirates NBD Training APP

Mazen Pacha

Mobile App for Emirates NBD Employee Training: Don't Just Train Your Employees, Empower Them
The increased adoption of mobile learning is leading to wider use of mobile apps for employee training. In this design, I’ve tried not just to design a training app but also to empower NBD employees and let them see their training impact and track it.

Posted on Aug 24, 2021
