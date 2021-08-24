Emirates NBD Training APP

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Mobile App for Emirates NBD Employee Training: Don't Just Train Your Employees, Empower Them
The increased adoption of mobile learning is leading to wider use of mobile apps for employee training. In this design, I’ve tried not just to design a training app but also to empower NBD employees and let them see their training impact and track it.