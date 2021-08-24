Fastinasi First Shot (2021)

Hello Dribbble!

It's my first shot here. My name is Hafaz Sofyan (Fastinasi), A Junior Graphic Designer, with Stationary & Brand Design Specialist. You can call me Hafaz or Sofyan. It's a special beginning!

My special thanks to Allah ta'ala. Thanks a lot for all support. And big thanks to Yulia Putri Hadi for the positive energy in 2021.

Lets create something new! Trust Your Work!

Hafaz Sofyan.