Hafaz Sofyan

Fastinasi First Shot (2021)

Hafaz Sofyan
Hafaz Sofyan
  • Save
Fastinasi First Shot (2021) stationary flat dribbble shot first black pink white 3d motion graphics animation graphic design icon typography vector illustration branding ui logo design
Download color palette

Hello Dribbble!
It's my first shot here. My name is Hafaz Sofyan (Fastinasi), A Junior Graphic Designer, with Stationary & Brand Design Specialist. You can call me Hafaz or Sofyan. It's a special beginning!

My special thanks to Allah ta'ala. Thanks a lot for all support. And big thanks to Yulia Putri Hadi for the positive energy in 2021.

Lets create something new! Trust Your Work!

Hafaz Sofyan.

Hafaz Sofyan
Hafaz Sofyan
Like