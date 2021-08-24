Guy Mizrachy

Red Thread Bag

Guy Mizrachy
Guy Mizrachy
  • Save
Red Thread Bag reused leather waxed canvas designerbackpack unique design drawstring bag design
Download color palette

Red Thread Bag //Designer-made drawstring bags, with a unique combination of fabrics and durable material for each single bag, it's special just like you!

Guy Mizrachy
Guy Mizrachy

More by Guy Mizrachy

View profile
    • Like