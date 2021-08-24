Miyuki Koji

Redesign of the Miyuki Koji logo

Miyuki Koji
Miyuki Koji
  • Save
Redesign of the Miyuki Koji logo illustration design thanks for watching logo branding motion graphics graphic design 3d animation ui miyuki koji logo
Download color palette

Friendly warm colors courage and creative solutions and bright sun denoting early wake-up and productivity!)

thanks for watching

Miyuki Koji
Miyuki Koji

More by Miyuki Koji

View profile
    • Like