Happy healthy Baskets - Logo Concept

Happy healthy Baskets - Logo Concept illustration logo illustrator vector graphic design design branding
Thos logo is for a gift basket start up symbolizing love send in a basket.

Hire me: miqwork@gmail.com

Posted on Aug 24, 2021
