How to solve your error cover or manuscript

KINDLE/EBOOK and PRINT READY COVERS with professional quality, I am also a KDB Publisher so I can advise you on how to grow your sales **

Hire me: https://www.fiverr.com/share/Rl7LeV

#rejectedCover #Fix #amazonrejectedcover #kidsbookcover #Childrenbook #EbookCover #paperbackcover #KindleCover #Amazon #KDPcover #bookcover #bookcoverdesign #bookcovers #kdpamazon #kdppublishing #kindlebookcover #kdpbooks #lowcontentbooks #notebooksandjournals #kindle #publishing

