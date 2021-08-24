Amir

DailyUI Challenge 023

Amir
Amir
  • Save
DailyUI Challenge 023 casestudy trip onboarding 023 challenge dailyui app graphic design design ux ui
Download color palette

These are onboarding pages of my first case study. its forTrips & find Fellow traveler,

View all tags
Posted on Aug 24, 2021
Amir
Amir

More by Amir

View profile
    • Like