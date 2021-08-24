Ciuca Cristi (Criatix)

Velo - Portfolio Wordpress Theme

Ciuca Cristi (Criatix)
Ciuca Cristi (Criatix)
  • Save
Velo - Portfolio Wordpress Theme branding graphic design php html5 personal webdesign freelancer development developer bootstrap portfolio theme wordpress responsive mobile web design ux clean ui
Download color palette

Velo is a Wordpress portfolio theme suitable for designers, developers, freelancers and anyone else. Can be easily and quickly customized according to everyone’s needs with the help of Wordpress Customizer and other plugins without any code. It’s based on Bootstrap v5 and it works great on all devices, any screen size, including desktops, laptops, tablets and mobile phones.
Link: https://www.templatemonster.com/wordpress-themes/velo-portfolio-wordpress-theme-195630.html?_gl=1*y6xj6u*_ga*NDAxNTc3ODMuMTYwNzk0NDYzMA..*_ga_FTPYEGT5LY*MTYyOTgyNTk4Ny41MTkuMS4xNjI5ODI4Nzc4LjU5&_ga=2.216371990.1058706856.1629297710-40157783.1607944630

Ciuca Cristi (Criatix)
Ciuca Cristi (Criatix)

More by Ciuca Cristi (Criatix)

View profile
    • Like