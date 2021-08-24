Tahseen Gadit

Traventure - A Travel Website Concept

Tahseen Gadit
Tahseen Gadit
  • Save
Traventure - A Travel Website Concept web ui web designer website design inspiration design daily ui website design ui ux design ui landing page graphic design
Download color palette

Designed this Concept website "TRAVENTURE" for a Travel company. Would be great to hear your thoughts, Do appreciate if you like my work.

hit that L key to share the love <3

If you are interested in a logo, corporate identity or illustration, please feel free to contact me ---> tahseen.gadit415@gmail.com or just via a message in the chat.

Behance Portfolio link:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/91738633/Traventure-Landing-page-design-and-UXUI-design

Tahseen Gadit
Tahseen Gadit

More by Tahseen Gadit

View profile
    • Like