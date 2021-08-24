Nuraroni

Event Horizon - Astronaut Mascot Logo Design

Nuraroni
Nuraroni
  • Save
Event Horizon - Astronaut Mascot Logo Design galaxy blackhole space mascot logo astronaut streamer esport logo branding gaming logo streaming gaming twitch illustration design mascot esport character vector logo cartoon
Download color palette

Event Horizon 🚀🚀🛸
Astronaut mascot logo for client

Logo by Nuraroni Studio
...
Available for commission work at
nuraroni@gmail.com

Instagram | Behance | Fiverr

Nuraroni
Nuraroni

More by Nuraroni

View profile
    • Like