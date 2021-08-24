امین سیاری

Zadeh-Bohran logotype

امین سیاری
امین سیاری
  • Save
Zadeh-Bohran logotype document movie film logotype logo design graphic design
Download color palette

#zadehbohran Documentary logo design, whit #adobeillustrator

طراحی لوگوی مستند #زاده_بحران ، با استفاده از نرم افزار #ایلوستریتور
سال 1399

View all tags
Posted on Aug 24, 2021
امین سیاری
امین سیاری

More by امین سیاری

View profile
    • Like