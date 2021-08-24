Tobias van Schneider ▲▲▲

Semplice Supply Mockups

Semplice Supply Mockups smartwatch watch app mockup 3d
Our Semplice™ Supply Smartwatch mockup.

✓ Incl. PSD with masks
✓ Use for your real or concept UI designs
✓ Use for your portfolio case studies
✓ Use for your design presentations

Get it here: http://semplice.com/smart-watch-mockup

(above is an example of what you can do with it)

Hope you enjoy
Tobias

Posted on Aug 24, 2021
German designer in New York City
