Matthias Vancoillie

🗻 MountBlues

Matthias Vancoillie
Matthias Vancoillie
  • Save
🗻 MountBlues logochallenge mount blues design logo icon logomark design logomark energy logo energy arrow logo adventure hiking mountain brand identity brand identity design icon monogram brand branding logo
Download color palette

MountBlues, Logo mark by Matt Vancoillie

Breakfast Brief 065: Develop a logo for MountBlues, an app that finds you the best locations to hike nearby.

Get started with Breakfast Briefs today! https://logocereal.gumroad.com/l/breakfast-briefs…

#breakfastbriefs #logocereal #logodesign

Matthias Vancoillie
Matthias Vancoillie

More by Matthias Vancoillie

View profile
    • Like