Traventure - A Travel App Concept

Traventure - A Travel App Concept design inspiration daily ui web designer dribbble ui .trends user interface travel app travel website design ui ux design landing page uiux logo graphic design ui
Designed this Concept App for a Travel company. It was my first shot on mobile app design. Take a look, I'd love to hear what you think! Do appreciate if you like my work.

If you are interested in a logo, corporate identity or illustration, please feel free to contact me ---> tahseen.gadit415@gmail.com or just via a message in the chat.

Behance Portfolio link:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/98790463/TRAVENTURE-Travel-App-Design

