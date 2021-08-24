Furniture Website Design

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi!
I am presenting a Decor/Interior solution website design. The customer can buy furniture for their room as a package. They can save their time and get the best furniture solution for their home.
Please give your valuable feedback about the design.
Do you have any plan? Kindly share it with me. I will bring your idea live.
For Case Study Click Here
Thanks a lot.
Drop me a message at rahiqahmed98@gmail.com
Check My -
Behance • Instagram • Linkedin • Facebook