Stuart Sarti

Onboarding App

Stuart Sarti
Stuart Sarti
  • Save
Onboarding App card credit card minimalist minimalism onboarding 023 dailyui023 app dailyui mobile design mobile ui graphic design design
Download color palette

Daily UI #023 - Onboarding

Hello! Here's my design on an app intended for onboarding users on utilizing a credit card to earn points upon purchases.

If you loved the design, make it show by tapping the ❤️ and leave a comment 💬 of your thoughts well!

----------------------------------

Looking to work together? Let's talk!

📧estuardo.sarti@gmail.com📧

Stuart Sarti
Stuart Sarti

More by Stuart Sarti

View profile
    • Like