Aditya Tiwari

Daily UI 47 - Activity feed

Aditya Tiwari
Aditya Tiwari
  • Save
Daily UI 47 - Activity feed uiux ux product brading feed web activity mobile ui day 47 interface daily ui 47 daily ui dailyui daily 100 challenge activity feed design ui
Download color palette

Hello Dribbblers,

Tell me what you think of this shot.
Its help me to be a better designer 💪

Thx for watching

Follow me on Behance & Dribbble
https://www.behance.net/adityatiwari18

Aditya Tiwari
Aditya Tiwari

More by Aditya Tiwari

View profile
    • Like