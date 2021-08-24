امین سیاری

Maršmira

Maršmira musicvideo music cover poster graphic design
#Maršmira music video cover, for #monadyan_basirat Anthem group

کاور نماهنگ سه زبانه #مارش_میرا برای گروه سرود #منادیان_بصیرت_رشت
اجرا شده در سال 1400

Posted on Aug 24, 2021
