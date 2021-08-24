Manikandan G

Banking Dashboard Design

Hi everyone!

Design concept for the banking dashboard. Here's a user's dashboard showing all banking details including monthly income and expenses, recent transactions, and card balance. 💳

On the dashboard page, you can track the graph of your own spending, see the table of transactions.

I hope you will enjoy this shot!

Hope you guys like it and share your feedback. Don't forget to follow, press "L" if you like it!

Thanks!

