Parves Ahamad

Fitness Tracker Dashboard

Parves Ahamad
Parves Ahamad
  • Save
Fitness Tracker Dashboard chart gym adobe xd dashboard ui activity traker health fitness tracker dashboard mobile dashboard ui
Download color palette

Hey guys!
This is my new dashboard for fitness app.

Press "L" if you like it!

Parves Ahamad
Parves Ahamad

More by Parves Ahamad

View profile
    • Like