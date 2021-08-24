28 Weather App Interaction

Hi world,

Special thanks to To Binh Binh for the gorgeous city illustrations.

This is the first time I moved to the new tool for implementing this shot. Thus, I'd like to share the result for more inspiration, higher quality, even experience in my works. It's a weather app concept with 3d models which populate for the specific cities when you added into your favorite list. Moreover, this is the first time I moved to the new tool for implementing this shot.

Feel free to share your thoughts. Your feedback always keeps me on fire to create more stuff.

Stay safe and healthy!

Thanks! 🍺

-

