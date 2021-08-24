a design a day

Day 18 - Betty's Bakery - Cupcake logo - dailylogochallenge

Day 18 - Betty's Bakery - Cupcake logo - dailylogochallenge logochallenge bakerylogo bakery bettysbakery cupcakelogo cupcake branddesign dailylogo logo illustration design dailylogochallenge branding vector inkscape graphic design graphic digital
This is my logo for day 18 of the #dailylogochallenge - It is a cupcake logo for Betty's Bakery

